*This story is proving to be bizarre and taken a sordid twist since the original reports of woman sent to court yesterday for theft and stabbing a wealthy business tycoon.

Firstly, Deputy Prosecutor Ms. Song Chavoan, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, on the morning of May 11, 2021, decided to charge a 20-year-old woman named Mean Pich Rita alias Yubi with aggravated theft (stealing a mobile phone with violence), causing injury to the victim, named as Heng Sear.

At around 3 pm on May 4, 2021, the suspect named Mean Pich Rita, was alleged to have committed theft of a black iPhone 11 from the tycoon at the corner of Street 138 and Street 259, Village 10, Sangkat Teuk Laak II, Khan Toul Kork. The victim came and confiscated the phone, only to have a fight, and the suspect pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed the tycoon in the abdomen, causing serious injuries.

After the incident, the police arrested the suspect and built a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. (KOHSANTEPHEAP) May 11, 2021

However, the next morning, Miss Mean Pich Rita, a presenter at MyTV countersued Okhna Heng Sear for “attempted rape” after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in his car.



On the morning of 12 May 2021, police received a complaint from the woman to the court prosecutors.

“My name is Mean Pich Rita, female, born in 2001, Khmer nationality.

Dear Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court

Object: To sue Oknha Heng Sear, male, 59 years old, Cambodian for attempted rape in a car around Kilo Market 4 near Asia Europe University.

Reference: Code of Criminal Procedure dated 10/08/2007.

In response to the above objectives and references, I would like to file a counter-complaint to the Prosecutor with the following facts and demands:



My name is Mean Pich Rita, I am a second year student in business and now I am studying and working as a presenter at MyTV. Some time ago, without remembering the exact date and time, I went to attend the grand opening of Heng Sear’s daughter’s shop, and then he saw and knew me and communicated to me through the social network Telegram.

When he contacted me, I did not know who he was, only that I had seen him when the shops were inaugurated, and he told me that he wanted me to be the hostess at the end of COVID and would like me to contact him again . But during that time, he persuaded me to use the number he bought back for easy communication. I also refused to use it, but he said that he knew the seller of the phone number, all his children can find the number, and he bought three numbers, and I did not think anything bad about him or have many doubts.



Later, he…. wanted to meet and get to know me, but I refused to meet unless it was related to work. He continued to harass me until he sent me pornography, and he deleted it himself, making me wonder, but I did not think he had any bad intentions against me.

On the day of the incident, I do not remember clearly, about May 4, 2021, from about 14:00 to 15:00, he called me and told me that he wanted to see me and wanted to bring me some things, such as rice, fish sauce, to distribute gifts to the people affected by COVID. He made me wait near Kilo Market 4 near the University of Asia-Europe and then forced me to get in his car- he told me to get in the car first, to talk about as well as food distribution and needed to talk to me….. when he was in the car, he said obscene words to me and then used his hand to touch my thighs and genitals. He said he had not had sex for a long time because his wife had not allowed him to have sex since vaccinating for COVID. He wanted to have sex and wanted to take me to a guesthouse. Then I told him not to, I (tried to get out of the car) – and asked to go home and he told me he had a gun. When I heard this, I was so scared, I almost lost consciousness and panicked that I could not get out of the car, so I ran to the back of the back seat and he stopped the car and took his hand to embrace me.

At that time, I did not know what to do, I tried to move and push his hand away, and then my hand was not holding anything, it was empty, and I opened the car door, ran away from him, ran back home. If I could not open the car door, he would rape me in the car or take me to a guesthouse because I was so scared that he might kill me with a gun. And I did not dare to tell my mother about this because I do not want to upset her. Suddenly, on May 08, 2021, the Tuol Kork District Police Inspectorate visited me at home.

As mentioned above, the prosecutor as well as the guardians of the people in Phnom Penh, please help me find justice for me, I have suffered a lot of injustice, the accusation that I stole the phone and caused Injury to him is not true, what I did was I pushed his hand away to not abuse my body, a weak woman to protect my safety, because he has a gun, I just wanted to escape home. And he also exaggerated the truth to the police and he committed immoral acts with me many times in exchange for money and slandered my honor in front of the police in addition to trying to rape me.

I would like to draw the attention of the prosecutor here that I am a weak woman. An honorable and dignified model is capable enough to make money, not stealing a phone worth more than a thousand dollars. As a well-known tycoon, he should not have a dirty mind, lust, and slander me as a victim.

Therefore, I would like to make a response by making the following demands:

1. To sue the tycoon for “attempted rape” with aggravating circumstances

2. To demand $ 10,000 (ten thousand US dollars) for mental illness construction

3. To claim for loss and damage to time and legal services $10,000 (ten thousand US dollars).



I hope that the Prosecutor who used to give justice and truth to the people in Phnom Penh with common sense, justice, truth and virtue in this matter, and I also hope that the Kingdom of Cambodia. Under the shadow of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Samdech will provide justice and truth to the victims who are weak women as well as the people who are the grandchildren of Samdech.



Please, the Prosecutor, receive the highest respect from me.



Mr. Heng Sear could not be contacted on the accusations against him for attempted rape. NKD

