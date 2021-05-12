Siem Reap: Siem Reap Provincial Administration is honored to inform the owner or manager of those operating a hotel, guesthouse, restaurant, public market, private Market, shopping mall, shops, food stalls, cafes, businesses, services and all kinds of shops. business people, citizens and the public that in the context of the fight against the spread of COVID-19:

1- The owner or manager of any company or enterprise of all kinds must continue to cease selling all kinds of alcohol in Siem Reap for 2 weeks

from May 13 to May 26, 2021

2- All gatherings of different households that may involve drunkenness and the playing of loudspeakers, singing, dancing, and entertainment are strictly forbidden.

3-Survey of Provincial Police Office, Provincial Gendarmerie Command, Municipal / District Administration Department Units around the province, commune / sangkat administration must plan to continue to implement education, guidance and dissemination and take practical measures to prevent all gatherings, trade and alcohol consumption of all types in Siem Reap Province

4- In case of any persons who do not follow the instructions, authorities will use measures in accordance with legal procedures and regulations