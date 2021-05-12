Kampong Chhnang Province: A house fire in Khon Rang commune, Boribo district, which caused the death of 4 children, their mother and her unborn child has now been identified by the authorities as a murder case, caused by the husband. This is according to Spokesman and Deputy Commissioner of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police, Brigadier General Ear Bunthoeun, who confirmed by phone on the morning of May 12, 2021.



Brigadier General Ear Bunthoeun further confirmed that for the details of this case, the authorities will hold a public press conference after the research has been completed.



At 8:40 AM on May 9, 2021, a house fire broke out at Neak Darach point in Doeum Chre village, Khon Rang commune, Baribo district, Kampong Chhnang province, causing a house of 7×12-meters, made of steel and galvanized iron sheets, to be completely destroyed. Only one man, Non Sareth, escaped, while his wife and children, including their unborn child, died in the fire.

After this incident, the authorities of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police cooperated with the Child Protection Unit (CPU) and the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police and the Technical and Scientific Department of the Ministry of Interior to investigate and suspect that this is a case of murder committed by the 41-year-old man, Non Sareth.



The police have temporarily detained the suspect at the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police to continue the investigation. NKD

UPDATE: According to a report in KPT, the female victim was stabbed to death before the fire broke out- the children, witnessing this may have accidently started the fire out of fear.

UPDATE: A statement from CPU stated:

TASK FORCE “ECHO21” Arrest and Charge Father with 5 counts of Murder. The CPU Homicide Investigation Team, Forensic Services Team in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior Forensic Department, Kompong Chhnang Police Command, and Kompong Chhnang Criminal Investigation and Forensic Departments have today charged NUN Sareth with 5 counts of Murder associated with the house fire that occurred in Kompong Chhnang on the evening of the 9th of May 2021.

NUN Sareth was the 38-year-old father and husband of the 5 family members who perished in the fire and will be presented to the Kompong Chhnang Court of First Instance for arraignment on the 5 murder charges.

The Task Force members worked tirelessly over the past 3 days collecting all available evidence and consulting both Forensic Pathologists and Arson and Explosive experts in Australia to gather the best possible evidence to support the charges.

“It was clear from the initial forensic examination of both the deceased and crime scene that something very wrong had occurred at the premises and the defendants account of how the fire started and what happened simply did not make sense,” said James McCabe the Director of Operations of the CPU who led the CPU response.

“This is a heinous case that has affected us all, the loss of so many young lives. I want to thank everyone involved in this investigation, it was only through the dedication and commitment of all the investigators and forensic experts that we were able to gather sufficient evidence to ensure this individual was prosecuted for this heinous crime. I also want to thank the Australian experts that assisted in reviewing and supporting the findings,” continues James McCabe.

“Great work by Kompong Chhnang Police Command and the Ministry of Interior to ensure these children and their mother got some justice.”The offender has been interviewed over the crime which has overwhelming evidence to support a conviction against him. Our sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims, may they rest in peace.

