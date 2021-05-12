Stung Treng Province: A man was always seen riding his bike every evening for health. Suddenly, in the blink of an eye, he was hit by a car from behind and fell under the bridge. He was seriously injured and died after being sent to the provincial referral hospital.

This incident happened after a car that was driving in the same direction as the victim at high speed carelessly hit the back of the victim’s bike at 6.15 on the evening of May 11, 2021 on the east bank of the Mekong River bridge in Bachong Village, Sangkat Preah Bat, Stung Treng Province.

The victim, Kong Kheng, 63, lived in Bachong Village, Sangkat Preah Bat, Stung Treng City was severely injured and died at the hospital.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, the elderly man was seen riding his bicycle from the east bank of the Mekong River to the bridge. At the end of the bridge, suddenly a car came in the same direction from east to west and hit the bicycle, causing the old man to fall to the bottom of the bridge, seriously injuring him.

People near the scene immediately called the ambulance of the Provincial Referral Hospital to rescue, but unfortunately died after being taken to the hospital.

According to the report of the road traffic police, the car was a red Toyota Tacoma with license plate Kampong Cham 2A.3323, driven by a man named Heng Soknak, 35 years old, a farmer living in Chamkar Leu village, Chamkar Leu commune, Thala Borivat district and another passenger named Nak Khlum, male, 29 years old, farmer living in Anlong Phe village, Anlong Phe commune, Thala Parivat district. Both were slightly injured.

After measuring the scene, the traffic police officers concluded that the car was driving at high speed and the driver had been drinking alcohol.

The driver and the passenger were immediately detained by the police, along with the car and the victim’s bicycle, and kept at the office of the Road Traffic Police of the Provincial Police to build a case to be sent to court. The body of the victim was handed over to family for a traditional Buddhist ceremony. NOKORWAT (WARNING: graphic images of scene)

