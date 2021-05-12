A Cambodia-American police officer was shot dead in Stockton, California, while on a call to a domestic violence incident. RIP Jimmy Inn.

Police said Inn, 30, was shot by a man while responding to a domestic violence report along La Cresta Way. He later died of his injuries after he was transported to a hospital.

“It’s traumatic for our department,” Stockton police Chief Eric Jones said during a Tuesday afternoon update.

Inn was a “positive, optimistic person” who was well-liked and the “epitome” of what a police officer should be, Jones said.

Inn had been with the department since 2015.

He was assigned to the department’s field operations division and was also a member of their honor guard. Besides his wife Tela, Inn leaves behind a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.

STOCKTON, Calif. —A Stockton police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call was shot and killed while on duty Tuesday, leaving behind three children and a wife who is also a member of the force, police said.

The gunman was tackled by a community member while attempting to strangle his child and was then shot by another officer.Advertisement

The slain officer, 30-year-old Jimmy Inn, was a “positive, optimistic person” who was well-liked and the “epitome” of what a police officer should be, Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said during a Tuesday afternoon update.

The shooting happened in the area of the 4400 block of La Cresta Way. Police said Inn went to the area after a domestic violence report around 9:45 a.m. Inn arrived there around 10:07 a.m. and knocked on the door before standing off to the side.

A voice came from inside the home and said “Hey Police” before that person, later identified as 30-year-old Lance Lowe, fired a gun multiple times at Inn, police said.

Police said another officer who was in a vehicle nearby, Pancho Freer, arrived and spotted Lowe standing over Inn while holding a gun. Lowe shot at Freer before he returned gunfire. Lowe then briefly entered the home and returned moments later, holding his 8-year-old son.

The man refused to listen to the officer’s commands and was strangling his son when a bystander tackled the Lowe, allowing for the officer to shoot him, police said.

“It’s a very brave thing to do to engage in a dangerous situation like that,” Jones said of the bystander.

Both Inn and the Lowe were transported to a hospital where they died of their injuries, police said. Lowe’s son was medically cleared later in the evening and returned to his mother.

Stockton Police Department

Chief Jones said he spoke with Inn’s wife, who also works in the department, describing her as “an amazing woman and amazing spouse.”

A spokesperson with the police department said the entire exchange between the officers and Lowe happened within a matter of a few minutes. A handgun was recovered from Lowe’s home.Play Video

People who live in the area told KCRA 3 they heard 10 to 15 gunshots. A patrol car with bullet holes was parked at the scene.

Inn had been with the department since December 2015. He was assigned to the department’s field operations division and was also a member of their honor guard. Besides his wife Tela, Inn leaves behind a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.. KCRA