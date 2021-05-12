Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 12 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 472 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 369 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 469 were linked to the post 20/2 local infections- and 3 imported- which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 20,110(sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 15, Oddar Meanchey: 1 (imported from Thailand), Rattanakiri: 1, Takeo: 5, Kampong Cham: 5, Siem Reap: 1

This brings the total number of cases to around 20,695cases, with 8,539 treated. The death toll has now risen by another 5 to 136. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting