Siem Reap: On the morning of May 10, 2021, the Bureau of Investigation and Procedural Enforcement received a foreigner from a quarantine center in connection with a case of illegal residence.

Brigadier General Chea Kimsan, Deputy Commissioner for Immigration, said that the foreigner, STEVEN SKELLY, 37, is British man with no job and no place to live.

He entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on May 7, 2020 through the Phnom Penh International Airport and continued to stay in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey Province until August 2020, when he traveled to Siem Reap to find work. Because of COVID-19, he could not find a job and did not have enough money to pay for daily accommodation and began to sleep in public places around Siem Reap.On April 26, 2021, he was detained by the authorities and sent to take a COVID test and quarantine for 14 days (with negative results). His visa expired in July 7, 2020.

The man was arrested and sent to the eviction preparation office in Siem Reap to proceed deportation. PPR

