Kampong Chhnang Province: A house fire caused the deaths of a family of 5 people, including a pregnant mother and 4 young sons. Local people say they are suspicious after the husband escaped alive- and claim that before the incident, the couple had a dispute with each other.

At the same time, the joint authorities from the Ministry, including the Interpol in cooperation with the joint authorities of Kampong Chhnang province are investigating.

The location of the incident is in Doeum Chre Village, Khun Rang Commune, Baribo District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

Unofficial sources from local residents said that before the incident, the husband, Non Sareth, 38, was angry with his wife and locked the door and went to drink, but he told authorities that he was in the toilet behind the house when fire broke out.

“Therefore, when the victim, his wife and four young sons could not get out of the house, all of them died in the fire,” said a resident. “And if the husband is in the backyard toilet, why couldn’t he help his wife and children? ”

The sources said that 2 days before the incident, the couple had a conflict and has also argued often in the past.

The deceased woman, Ian, 38, sold used clothing, and had put used clothes all over the ground floor. The back of the house has a mezzanine, but the ground floor has no windows, only the front and rear doors.

Mr. Sron Samrithy, Deputy Governor of Kampong Chhnang Province, told the media on May 11, 2021 that the authorities are studying this case and a more detailed report may follow soon.

Col. Pol Vuthy, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kampong Chhnang Province, received information on the evening of May 10, stating that in this case, the joint authority from the Ministry, including the Technical Criminal Department, the Fire Department and the International Police Forensic Unit, cooperated with the joint police force in Kampong Chhnang Province and have thoroughly examined the scene and the bodies of the victims.

The deputy commissioner further confirmed that as a result, the information is still being processed and no clear case has been found yet.

The report of Mr. Yim Sarin, Governor of Boribo District, dated May 10, 2021, confirmed that there was a case of house fire, without specifying what caused the fire in Doeum Chre village, Khun Rong commune, Boribo district at 8:40 pm on May 9, 2021, resulting in the death of five people: Ian Sok, 38 years old, the wife (who was pregnant), Seng Reaksa, 9 years old, Seng Chivoan and Seng Chiva, 6 years old (twins) and Long Long Chamroeun, 3 years old. All the 4 children were boys. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]