Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 480 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 350 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 470 were linked to the post 20/2 local infections- and 10 imported- which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 19,641 (sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers) Kampong Thom: 6, Siem Reap: 2, Battambang 9 (8 imported from Thailand), Kampong Speu: 8, Takeo: 35, Kampong Chhnang: 6, Kampong Cham: 21, Prey Veng: 4 (others to follow)

This brings the total number of cases to around 20,223 cases, with 8,170 treated. The death toll has now risen to 131. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting