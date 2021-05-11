Phnom Penh: More than 80 forces stationed in the Red Zone have been confirmed as contracting COVID-19. This is according to Mr. Chhay Kim Khoeun, Deputy Commissioner General of the National Police.

He confirmed that the forces that tested positive for the virus were stationed in the area of ​​Stung Meanchey, Phnom Penh. However, Mr. Kim Khoeun did not confirm more details.

“We have sent them for treatment” the Deputy Commissioner of the National Police said, and added that the COVID-19 Sub-Committee is investigating the case and testing forces. KBN

