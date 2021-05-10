Kampong Chhnang province: A house fire in Boribo district killed six people, including a pregnant woman. The huge fire broke out at 8:40 pm on May 9, 2021 in Khon Rang commune, Boribo district, Kampong Chhnang province.

Local authorities in Khon Rang commune said that before the incident, a child lit a candle in the house and it fell on a mattress, starting a fire. Because the house was a place selling second-hand clothes, the fire began to spread quickly.

A man named Non Sare escaped from the burning house- his pregnant wife and children were trapped inside and were killed. According to the police, the house measured 7 by 12 meters, made of galvanized iron, and owned by Non Sare.

According to the initial conclusion of the police, it was concluded that the fire was caused by the burning of candles on the mattress. Authorities are continuing to investigate. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]