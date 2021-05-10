FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Serious Truck Collision In Kampot

Kampot:  On May 9, 2021, a traffic accident occurred between a fuel transporter and a brick truck, causing two people to be seriously injured on National Road 3 between KM137-138, in Trapeang Chrap village, Thmey commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province. on National Road 3,

The accident occurred when the TELA company driven by Khim Nuy, male, 34 hit a white Hyundai car with license plate Takeo 3A2482, driven by Chan Thorn, male, 32 years old. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

The vehicles were recorded by the local specialized police force and kept at the new commune checkpoint to wait for the owners to come to a settlement later in accordance with legal procedures. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]

