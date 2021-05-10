Kampong Speu: According to the Kampong Speu Provincial Gendarmerie Command, on May 08, 2021, at Sre Kin village, Trapeang Cho commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, the Kampong Speu Provincial Gendarmerie Force cooperated with Chambok Wildlife Alliance.

The force arrested one suspect, Chuon Cheang, male, 41 years old, a farmer, residing in Angkang village, Trapeang Cho commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, in connection with the case of possession and transportation of weapons without permission. The forces confiscated an AK47 weapon No. 1967 3A2680, 1 magazine and 58 bullets.

The suspect and exhibits have been sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Gendarmerie Command to build a case to be sent to court. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]