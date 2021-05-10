Svay Rieng Province: According to Brigadier General Keo Sotha, Deputy Commissione of Svay Rieng Provincial Police on May 9, 2021, five suspects were sent to the provincial court for further action on charges of illegal drug trafficking across the border.

He said on May 5, 2021 20:30, in Thlok village, Kraol Kor commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province, Svay Chrum district police the Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau, led by Colonel Kan Ken, launched an operation to crack down on illegal drug trafficking.

As a result, one suspect named Huot Tek, a Vietnamese man aged 59 years old, living in Bavet Kandal Village, Sangkat Bavet, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province was found transporting drugs from Phnom Penh to Svay Rieng, and police seized the following:

10 large packs of methamphetamine weighing 9,958.62 grams.

2 large packages of ketamine weighing 1,365.13 grams.

3 small packages of methamphetamine weighing 20.99 grams.

One bottle of substances suspected of being drugs.

One CRV car, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AE6174, one mobile phone.

He said that after arresting and interrogating the suspect, police continued to search and arrested two others who were waiting to transport drugs across the border to Vietnam in Thmey commune, Kampong Rou district, Svay Rieng province.

Nuth Bunthoeun, male, 56 years old, Khmer, a motorbike taxi driver living in Koh Trach village, Thmey commune, Kampong Rou district.

2. Name: Le Young Kou, male, Vietnamese, living in Koh Trach village, Thmey commune, Kampong Rou district.

On May 6, The National Police (Office A10) led by Mr. Sary Satyaboth and Mr. Heap Darath, Deputy Director of the Anti-Drug Department, continued to search and arrested two more suspects:

Nguyen Than Lin, male, 38 years old, Vietnamese, living in Condo No. 13, Street 396, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh.

Heng Sovutha, male, 39 years old, Khmer, a Chinese translator from Wat Chas Village, Prek Dambang Commune, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province. He was previously imprisoned in Svay Rieng Province for 4 years for drug trafficking.

Police seized another 3 packs of drug exhibits as well as some equipment. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]