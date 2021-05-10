Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 10 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 506 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 179 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 495 were linked to the post 20/2 local infections- and 11 imported- which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 19,171 (sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers) Koh Kong: 1, Kampong Cham: 16, Kampong Speu: 8, Battambang 6 (5 imported, 1 from Poipet), Svay Rieng: 22, Siem Reap: 5, Takeo: 23 (more to follow)

This brings the total number of cases to around 19,743 cases, with 7,820 treated. The death toll has now risen to 126. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting