Phnom Penh: According to the report, after the closure of Phnom Penh and Takhmao was completed, the curfew Night from 8 to 3 am still continues , but some people still violate the curfew.

Chroy Changvar police stopped those who violated the curfew and made them run around the Prohm Bayon roundabout for 10 laps before allowing them to return home. The incident took place at 9:15 pm on May 7, 2021 in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changvar.

Police said that instead of fining the violators, as a lesson they were made to run around the traffic circle 10 times and sent back home with a warning.

KOHSANTEPHEAP

