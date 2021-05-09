Crime FEATURED Latest 

Battambang City Gun Owner Detained

Battambang Province: On May 08, 2021 at 16:20, forces arrived at Chamkar Russey village, Sangkat Prek Preah Sdach, Battambang city and province and arrested one suspect, Sam Sok Panhavan, male, 25 years old, on charges of possessing and transporting weapons without permission.

An old M16 rifle, ammunition magazines, bullets, landmines and sets of military clothing were seized. Currently, the suspect and exhibits are being detained to build a case to be sent to court. MCPN

One thought on “Battambang City Gun Owner Detained

  • Rambo
    May 9, 2021 at 4:28 pm
    Permalink

    All greetings from Uncle Sam. He’s seen to many Rambo Movies

    Reply

