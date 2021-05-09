Battambang Province: On May 08, 2021 at 16:20, forces arrived at Chamkar Russey village, Sangkat Prek Preah Sdach, Battambang city and province and arrested one suspect, Sam Sok Panhavan, male, 25 years old, on charges of possessing and transporting weapons without permission.

An old M16 rifle, ammunition magazines, bullets, landmines and sets of military clothing were seized. Currently, the suspect and exhibits are being detained to build a case to be sent to court. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]