Phnom Penh: Of course, despite the unnatural love, this is a very exciting story that a same-sex gay couple struggled sincerely for many years until, finally joining hands to get engaged at a ceremony attended by relatives and honored guests.

A man with a Facebook account named Hea Makara decided to get engaged to his girlfriend, who has been identified as a transgender woman, causing a stir and a flurry of applause on social media.

The man posted some pictures on the day of the engagement as well as accompanied by a meaningful message like this: “Although my bride is not a girl, I also follow the Khmer tradition and I do not care about other people’s words…. Let us live in peace and be happy, please do not discriminate against us.” KOMSAN

*Best of luck to the happy couple.

