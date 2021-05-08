According to sources from the Anti-Drug Department of the General Commission of the National Police of the Ministry of Interior, during the first four months of 2021, authorities across the country cracked down on 2459 drug offenses and seizing more than 604 kilograms of drugs.

In January 2021, the police cracked down on a total of 782 cases, arrested 1,901 people, and seized 75 kilograms of all kinds of drugs and 7665 marijuana plants, along with 10 cars, 174 motorcycles, 606 telephones, 26 scales and 1 rifle.

In February 2021, there were a total of 727 cases, 1634 people arrested, confiscated more than 492 kilograms of drugs, 2741 fresh marijuana plants, 12 cars, 171 motorcycles, 716 telephones, 27 scales, 1 handgun and 3 rifles.

In March 2021, the police cracked down on a total of 514 cases and detained 1,059 people, seizing more than 22 kg of all kinds of drugs and 200 marijuana plants, 12 cars, 168 motorcycles, 497 telephones, 24 scales, 1 handgun and 9 rifles (8 homemade).

In April 2021, the police cracked down on a total of 436 cases and detained 944 people, seized more than 15 kilograms of drugs of all kinds including 2239 marijuana plants and more than 56 kilograms of marijuana, 5 cars, 139 motorcycles, 474 mobile phones, 27 scales and 5 homemade rifles. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]