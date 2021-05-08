Phnom Penh: A man, suspected of being a drug addict, screamed in front of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts. He used iron rods to smash mailboxes and beat people until the police at the scene intervened to stop him.

This incident happened at 7 am on May 8, 2021 at Preah Norom Road in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to police sources, the man, who is in his 30s- did not know where he was coming from and arrived in front of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts. He used an iron rod to smash a broken mailbox and was promptly arrested by the police. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]