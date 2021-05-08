Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 8 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 538 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 456 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, most were linked to what was previously, but no longer appears to be, referred to as the Feb. 20 community outbreak, so will now be known as post 20/2 or local infections (information is not forthcoming), which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 18,161 (sources vary slightly- may be edited if cases confirmed as imported).

No breakdown of cases per province have again been released. However, some provinces have released their own figures: Battambang (at least) 4, Tbong Khum: (at least) 1, Siem Reap: (at least) 1. Others updated when information released.

This brings the total number of cases to around 18,717 (sources differ slightly), with 7,340 cases treated (preliminary information). There are currently 11,256 active cases (preliminary information) and 114 deaths have been reported.

Updates to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting