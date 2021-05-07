Siem Reap: A woman was murdered on May 5, 2021, in a rented house in Treak village, Sangkat Siem Reap, Siem Reap city.

Authorities at the scene said this morning, May 7, that the victim’s boyfriend was the prime suspect. The victim named as CHANTHA GORRET, 52 years old, was Cambodian with Swiss nationality. She had been staying at the above location on February 1, 2021.

Sources said that based on the research of experts and doctors at the provincial court, it was concluded that the victim died from a fractured skull. She had been hit with a hard object on the head and dragged face down on a pillow. According to the investigation, the perpetrator was the victim’s boyfriend.

The suspect was named as Mean Vimol, her boyfriend who was living with her- a 36-year-old man from Takeo province, who fled the scene.

Authorities confirmed Siem Reap police are searching for the man to arrest him and bring to justice. The body of the victim was being kept at the scene waiting for family. RASMEI

