Phnom Penh: A Japanese man named SAKAI MASAMI, through his lawyer on May 7, 2021, filed criminal case against a Cambodian woman named Lay Srey Mom ” for fraud to the prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

Lay Srey Mom lives in Sangkat Phsar Kandal 1, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the victim, Lay Srey Mom agreed to trade gold from Africa to Cambodia with the victim and do business together. However, after the victim deposited 100,000 US dollars, the gold trading business did not fulfill the contract, so the victim demanded his investment back.

Later, Lay Srey Mom issued a check for $ 100,000, but the check was confirmed by the bank as worthless, as the money was not in the account, so the victim made a formal complaint.

The victim, Mr. SAKAI MASAMI, requested the court to charge, detain or arrest and convict Lay Srey Mom. The victim demanded a refund of $ 100,000 and $ 100,000 in damages, as well as $ 10,000 in legal services and other expenses.

Lay Srey Mom could not be reached for comment on the allegations. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]