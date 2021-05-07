Kandal Province: Four Indonesians were stabbed by the another Indonesian man with a sharp knife, causing serious injuries on May 6, 2021.

The incident occurred in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.



According to Koh Thom district police, the four victims were: CHALIE, a 26-year-old Indonesian man, and SELAMAT, a 42-year-old Indonesian man, MISKO, male, 37 years old, Indonesian, and HENDRI, male, 34 years old, Indonesian. All are working as a casino employees in Crown Casino. The four victims are currently living in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.



The suspect detained by the police was named as KUI YONG, male, 47 years old, Indonesian, a Grand Dragon Casino employee, living in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.



The same source said that the four victims were staying in the rented house of Khlot Nara in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district together. The suspect, KUI YONG lived in another rented house in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Poun commune. In the past, the victim named SELAMAT and the suspect, KUI YONG, had been friends and were involved in an online joint venture together. About 3 to 4 months ago they had a business dispute and have not spoken to each other since.

On May 6, 2021, at 9:30 AM, the victim SELAMAT received a message from the suspect calling him out to fight. At the same time, the other three victims, who came from the front of the rented house, met the suspect KUI YONG on a motorcycle in front of the rented house, holding a sharp knife in his hand.

At that time, the suspect asked the other three victims where the man named Selamat was. They replied that he was sleeping in the room while at the same time, he came out.



KUI YONG, holding a knife in his hand, also pulled out a metal chair. The suspect KUI YONG threw a knife at SELAMAT, but SELAMAT did not pick up the knife. The suspect then chased him into the house. As a result, the other three victims went to fight and the suspects stabbed them.

All four victims escaped from the scene. Meanwhile, the police arrived and arrested the suspect and sent him to the Koh Thom District Police Inspectorate to build a case for court. NKD

