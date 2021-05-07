Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 7 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 558 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 41 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all but 1 were linked to what is known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to 17,623 (sources vary slightly). The other case was imported (no information).

No breakdown of cases per province have again been released for the third day running. However, some provinces have released their own figures: Sihanoukville: 47, Kampong Cham 9, Siem Reap: 2 (others expected later)

This brings the total number of cases to around 18,179 (sources differ slightly), with 6,884 cases treated. There are currently over 10,000 active cases and 114 deaths have been reported. This is the first day since April 8 that no deaths were reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting