Wind, Rain & Hailstones Batter Oudong

Kampong Speu Province: At 5:30 pm on May 5, 2021, there was heavy rain mixed with strong winds and hail which damaged houses and felled some trees in Phnom Touch commune, Oudong district, Kampong Speu province.

Residents of Oudong district, Kampong Speu province, on the evening of April 17, 2016, were surprised to collect “snow” that fell while it was raining. Strong gusts of wind also occurred in the area.

It is not yet known whether this incident caused harm to people, but pagoda gates, electricity poles, trees and some houses were damaged. KOHSANTEPHEAP

Watch a live video of this natural phenomenon: https://web.facebook.com/100006350414106/videos/3036886959866288/

