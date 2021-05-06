Kampot: A foreign male was found dead in the water near Tvi Khang Tbong village, Sangkat Andong Khmer, Kampot city on May 6 , 2021.

The victim was named as Giovanni Trigilia, a 28-year-old Italian man. At 6 am on May 6, local police received a report from a resident of Tvi Khang Tbong village, Andong Khmer commune, Kampot city. The body of a man was found floating in water. After receiving this information, the relevant authorities, including doctors from the Provincial Referral Hospital, went to the scene to check and establish the cause of death.

Authorities concluded that the victim’s death was caused by drowning, and is not being treated as suspicious. *Not the deceased was fully clothed and wearing shoes. (Source redacted due to graphic images)