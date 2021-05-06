Phnom Penh: Nearly 600 cases of counterfeit “Unidry” baby diapers were seized after complaints for the authorities to take legal action. The Anti-Counterfeit Products Commission recently raided a warehouse in Meanchey district and confiscated 579 cases of counterfeit diapers. Authorities took action because as of May 6, the counterfeit products had affected the health of two children and no legal action had been taken.

The crackdown operation took place on April 29, 2021, under the leadership and coordination of Mr. Say Nora, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The counterfeit goods were located in Prek Talong Village, Sangkat Chak Angre Krom, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

With the seizure of the counterfeit product, the police also interrogated and arrested Chhay Lai Huy, the owner of the warehouse location, who came forward on April 30, 2021. He confessed that he conspired to buy this product from Tit Pirev, a man from Veal Village, Sankor Commune, Kampong Svay District, Kampong Thom Province.

The products had been shipped in from China. The two men and the seized items are currently in the hands of the Anti-Counterfeiting Commission. With the crackdown on counterfeit products, Win Sun (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., the legal owner of the Unidry brand, requested the Cambodian authorities to take legal action against the counterfeiters- as it can seriously damage the reputation of the company as well as the product, and in particular it can pose a risk to consumers.

Separately, in this case, Mr. Heng Sopharith, a lawyer representing the company, is also preparing to submit a file to the General Department of Consumer Protection, Competition and Anti-Fraud (CPC) of the Ministry. If the public unknowingly use counterfeit products for children that cause harm, the public can file a claim for damages in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act. 2019.

In addition, Win Sun, the patent holder of the “Unidry” brand, calls on all customers to carefully check before purchasing the product to avoid contact with counterfeit products that may cause side effects.

Please check the difference between real products and fake products through the picture below. The company would like to thank all the customers who always support and please continue to support, the company promises to work hard and do their best to monitor and continue to protect our consumers by taking legal action against anyone who counterfeits their products, both now and in the future. MCPN

