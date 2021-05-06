Battambang: On the afternoon of May 5, 2021, police launched an operation to crack down on drug trafficking cases in Group 4, Srah Teuk Thmey village, Takrey commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province.

According to the Anti-Drug Bureau of the Provincial Commission, during the crackdown, the police arrested two suspects: Leng Sambath Veng, a 37-year-old man living in Svay Thom village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, and Koy Ratha, a 31-year-old man living in Doung village, Khum Boeung Reang, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province.

According to the source, the confiscated items include: 3 large packages of methamphetamine, ICE, weighing 2,989.34 grams, 1,006 tablets of methamphetamine Yama WY tablets weighing 87.32 grams, 149 tablets of ecstasy MDMA, with a weight of 51.62 grams, 20 tablets of ketamine and aToyota Camry series 2002. The total amount of drugs weighed 3,132.20 grams .

Currently, the police are investigating and preparing to send to the Battambang Provincial Court to take legal action. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]