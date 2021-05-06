Phnom Penh: The MoH issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 650 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 739 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all appear to be linked to what is known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak (information unclear), which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to 17,066 (sources vary slightly).

No breakdown of cases per province have again been released for the second day running.

This brings the total number of cases to around 17621 (sources differ slightly), with 6843 cases treated. There are currently 10,835 active cases and 114 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting