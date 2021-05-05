Prey Veng Province: It is reported that on May 4, 2021, the specialized police force of Sithor Kandal District, Prey Veng Province arrested a 62-year-old man named Chap Khoeun, a resident of Yot Village, Mesor Prachan Commune, Pearang District, who was involved in a case of involuntary manslaughter.

At 8:50 a.m. on May 4, 2021, local police received information from residents in Ta Ngok Tonle village, Phnov II commune, Sithor Kandal district, that a man was found dead in fields.

After receiving the information, the local police force cooperated with the medical experts to inspect the scene and do research. The body of the victim (unidentified), male, about 40 years old, was lying dead in the field. When the police examined the body, they found 2 bruises (1 on the right leg and 1 on the left thigh). These injuries were caused by an electric shock from wires connecting to an inverter and battery used to kill rats. After finding evidence, the police continue to search for the owner of the field for questioning.

Police found and detained Chap Khoeun, who admitted that he laid a wire to connect the inverter to the battery to shock rats in the field, but had no intention to kill people- it was negligence that caused the victim to be electrocuted.

After hearing the suspect involved in the involuntary manslaughter, the authorities are building a case according to the procedure. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]