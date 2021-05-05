Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was violently pushed against a wall by an unidentified attacker and stabbed several times, causing death. The perpetrator then escaped the scene. After the incident, condominium security found the victim’s body and reported to the authorities to intervene.

This incident happened at 11:34 pm on May 4, 2021 at Bali Condo 5, Room 10A, 10th Floor, Cheka Street, Group 78, Village 14, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.



The victim, known only by his nickname Xiao Xiao (Sao Sao), male, is Chinese, about 40 years old, and living in Bali Condo 5, Room 23B, 23rd Floor, Cheka Street, Group 78, Village 14, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. His passport has not yet found.

Police said that before the incident, according to security cameras at the scene, on May 4, 2021 at 11:34 pm, the victim ran out of the 10th floor stairs of the Bali 5 condominium. An unidentified suspect chased after the victim with a machete in his right hand. The suspect pushed the victim against the wall and stabbed the victim several times, causing the victim to bleed profusely. He tried to walk two or three steps before falling down and dying in front of the room.



The suspect ran down to the ground floor and escaped from Bali 5 condominium.



The authorities are actively searching for the suspect. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]