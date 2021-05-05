Phnom Penh: The MoH issued the daily press release on the morning of 5 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 672 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 228 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 667 were linked to what is known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak, now totaling 16,416 (sources vary slightly). 5 other cases were migrant workers returning from Thailand.

No breakdown of cases per province have been released, which is a strange change to the policy in place since the first cases in 2020.

Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities later announced 118 new cases had been reported. Siem Reap reported 3.

This brings the total number of cases to around 16,971 (sources differ slightly), with 6,019 cases treated. There are currently 10,835 active cases and 110 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting