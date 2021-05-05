Svay Rieng Province: A female suspect- a broker- and two Vietnamese motorbike taxi drivers were arrested after transporting five Chinese nationals illegally across the border at 6 am on May 5, 2021, in front of Tapov pagoda in Tapov village, Bavet commune, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province.

According to the police, the arrested suspects are: 1. Thi Thi Ber, female, 29 years old, Vietnamese, a fruit seller (and reportedly the broker), 2. Ly Thi, male, 38 years old, an ethnic Vietnamese motorbike taxi driver and 3. Le Vang Minh, male, 32 years old, Vietnamese, motorbike taxi driver. All three of them live in a rented house on a school road in Bavet Kandal village, Bavet commune, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province.



The first Chinese national, Wong Jin, a 28-year-old Chinese man, was born in Sichuan Province, in Tazhou City. Second, Lao Zhao Yuek, a 31-year-old Chinese man, was born in Chongqing. Third, Wei Xueyue, a 30-year-old Chinese woman, was born in Guangxi Province in Beihai City. Fourth, Lu Zhongjian, a 42-year-old Chinese man, was born in Fujian Province, in Xiamen City; and Li Haizhou, a 41-year-old Chinese man, was born in Guangdong Province in Tongkun City. All five Chinese do not have passports/visas.

The suspects are currently being held in custody at the Bavet City Police Inspectorate for legal action. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]