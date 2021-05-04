From 5-11 May 2021, beware of thunder, lightning and possible strong gusts of wind, especially in the lowland provinces. This is according to the announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology made on the morning of May 4, 2021.

From 5-11 May 2021.



Valleys of low pressure and the southwest monsoon will fall over Cambodia.



1. Provinces in the central lowlands:

Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C – Maximum temperature 33-35 ° C

Scattered to moderate rain is possible. Provinces in the south, northwest and eastern provinces bordering Vietnam are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.



2-Provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau:

-Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​ºC -Maximum temperature 32-34 ° C

– Scattered to moderate rain is possible.



3-Coastal areas:

Minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C

– Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.



Due to the above-mentioned weather conditions, the public should be informed and remain vigilant for possible thunderstorms and strong winds, especially in the lowland provinces.

