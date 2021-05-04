Phnom Penh: The MoH issued the daily press release on the morning of 4 May 2021, confirming the discovery of a record number of 938 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 361 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak, now 15,746 (sources vary slightly).

The case numbers were: 608 were in Phnom Penh, 175 in Kandal, 77 in Sihanoukville, 51 in Banteay Meanchey, 14 in Kampong Speu, 3 in Kampong Cham, 4 in Prey Veng, and 2 in Prey Veng with Svay Rieng, Pursat, Battambang and Siem Reap all registering 1 new case each.

This brings the total number of cases to around 16,000 (sources differ slightly), with 5,791 cases treated. There are currently 10,394 active cases and 107 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting