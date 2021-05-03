Sihanoukville: Provincial police chief Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin said authorities had arrested a suspect for impersonating a police officer while carrying a Chinese national through a blocked area (red zone) and failing to comply with medical measures.

According to the report, at 16:00 on May 3, 2021, the Serious Criminal Police received 2 suspects (1 Chinese, 1 Cambodian) and 1 car from t Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The suspect’s name is Lou Kimfat, male, 27 years old, Khmer, from Village 17, Sangkat Orussey 1, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh. He is a translator at Mdum Nanhai Hotel, Village 1, Sangkat 3, and was driving Toyota Camry with license plate number Phnom Penh 2AH-2263. His passenger was a Chinese man named CHEN XUBO, male, 27 years old, from the Nanhai Hotel, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. They were traveling from the prohibited area and were stopped by police.

Lou Kimfat told the authorities that the police shirt on the front seat belonged to his brother-in-law working for the Land Border Police Department of the Ministry of Interior. A general’s hat, which was left on the dashboard of the car in front was that of his friend- a police officer from the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. These items were forgotten by his brother-in-law and his friends, who left them in his car. The confiscated evidences included: – a police shirt of the 1st Brigade, a police general’s hat, one white Camry with license plate number Phnom Penh 2AH-2263. The case is being processed at the Serious Crime Police Office. SHV CITIZEN

