Kampong Cham: Kampong Cham Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Em Kosal told the media on the evening of May 3, 2021 that an operation to arrest the drug dealer was coordinated by Mr. Vong Bun Visoth, Prosecutor of Kampong Cham Provincial Court.

Phay Seiha, 35, a resident of Svay Chou village, Russey Keo commune, Prek Prosop district, Kratie province, was arrested on May 1, 2021. The suspect was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Kampong Cham Provincial Court Investigating Judge Thorn Darith.

Special Forces confiscated 2 large packages of white gram powder suspected to be drugs with a weight of 2,037.71 grams

On May 2, 2021, with the permission of the above leadership, the police continued to investigate the above case together with the specialized force of Stung Trang District Police Inspectorate and the police force of Khpob Ta Nuon Administration and arrested two more suspects. The two people are traffickers who come to buy drugs from Phay Seiha to resell.

After arresting Phay Seiha, the police also arrested 13 more people (his customers). The suspects are currently being processed by the competent authorities to be sent to court for further proceedings. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]