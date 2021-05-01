Siem Reap: A husband was detained on suspicion of killing his wife and burning her body.

Lieutenant Colonel Man Mon, Deputy Inspector in charge of Criminal Affairs, said that the murder occurred on April 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Prey Lbas- behind the Church of Jesus- in Trapeang Popel Village, Ta Siem Commune, Svay Leu District, Siem Reap Province.

The suspect was named as Eng Oeun, 52 years old, residing in Khnar Krao Village (Trapeang Tbal), Kantuot Commune, Svay Leu District, Siem Reap Province.

At 8:00 AM on April 30, 2021, the suspect came to complain at the Kantuot Administrative Police Station, stating that his wife Ly Kolap, 36 years old, went missing on 27. 04. 2021, and that he didn’t know where she had gone. After receiving the information, the administrative police station cooperated with the village guards and the villagers helped to find her. At 10:30 on the same day, the village guards searched Eng Oeun’s plantation and found signs of a fire and human bones among the trees.

Police suspect the husband killed the woman because the victim was addicted to gambling, while he is a regular drinker. The husband was temporarily detained and investigations ongoing. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]