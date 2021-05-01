Kampong Chhnang Province: The governor of Samaki Meanchey district is accused of shooting a cow to death because he was angry after cows ate grass around the district hall.

But the district governor has denied any involvement. The district inspector claimed that the district governor of Samaki Meanchey, only threw stones the cow and had already agreed to pay 4 million riel ($1000).

Preliminary information said that Mr. Vorn Sipha, the governor of Samaki Meanchey district, shot and killed a cow in front of the district hall because he was angry at cows grazing in the district hall grounds. The incident happened at 3 pm on April 30, 2021.

However, the governor of Samaki Meanchey district immediately denied the above information, stating that the police are investigating, and that he is not involved in this matter.

Regarding the above allegations, Mr. Vorn Sipha, Samaki Meanchey District, told KOHSANTEPHEAP this evening that it is not true, and that some social media and websites are making false allegations.

At the same time, Mr. Seng Chenda, Police Inspector of Samaki Meanchey District, also said that there was indeed a dead cow in front of the district hall, because the district governor threw stones at it, but did not shoot the animal. Now the district governor has already agreed with the cow owner, who will accept compensation of 4 million riels to end the story.

However, the information provided by the district governor and the district inspector Samaki Meanchey say that the stone was thrown, but only the technical police can confirm whether the cow died of stones or bullets. And, if the district governor actually stoned a cow to death, it is a strange thing in our history. KOHSANTEPHEAP

