Sihanoukville: Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate fined 3 individuals who did not perform their duties in wearing masks in Preah Sihanouk Province.

On April 29, 2021, in accordance with Sub-Decree No. 37 on Health Measures to Prevent the Outbreak of Article 19 stipulates that “a fine of 200,000 (two hundred thousand) Riels to 1,000,000 (one million) Riels shall be imposed” on those not wearing a mask and/or maintaining a social distancing safety gap . Finesfrom 1,000,000 (one million) Riels to 5,000,000 (five million) Riels can be placed on those responsible for organizing gatherings or other social activities “That do not respect the safety gap”.

For those who attempt and destroy the public health of the nation, police must take the strictest legal action and there are no exceptions.

The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration would like to remind all citizens to cooperate and strictly implement the principles, guidelines of the Ministry of Health and 3 measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Implementing these measures will bring a good result to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, while a small number of our people are still neglecting their duty and do not follow the health rules. MCPN