

Stung Treng Province: Police from Stung Treng Provincial Police’s Minor Criminal Bureau led by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Va Sophan, arrested four gangsters after a man was stabbed by a sword in the middle of his spine. The seriously injured youth was taken by family to Stung Treng Provincial Referral Hospital.



The above incident happened at 6:30 pm on April 27, 2021 in Chhwang village, Sam Ang commune, Thala Parivat district, Stung Treng province.

Mr. Va Sophan, Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that the victim, Kong Bunny, male, 17 years old, resided in Chhwang Village, Sam Ang Commune, Thala Borivat District, Stung Treng Province. He is currently living with his parents in the commune where the incident took place. Meanwhile, four suspects and their accomplices were arrested by the police after throwing a samurai sword at the victim. On April 29, 2021, the police force of the Provincial Criminal Police conducted a search until they arrested 3 perpetrators. After the operation, the police continued to search for more parties before arresting another perpetrator. By April 30, 2021, police had detained 4 people in total.

The suspects were: Hon Meng Nang (aka Nang), a 19-year-old man from Tbong Khmum province, currently living in Chhwang village, Sam Ang commune, Thala Borivat district, Stung Treng province, and three other accomplices- Ang Tola, male, 18 years old. Kong Chantha (aka Chit), male, 25 years old, and Horn Bunthon (aka Thy Bunthoeun), male, 23 years old, who were arrested in Chhlong district, Kratie province.

According to the confession of the main perpetrator, during the month of March, the suspects and the victims chatted on Facebook several times, causing resentment. On April 27, 2021, the suspect and his accomplices rode two motorcycles, along with a sword, to find the victim and stopped to buy cocktails. One of the suspects later went to the scene, saw the victim and took a sword and attempted to stab him in the back. He then threw the weapon at the victim, injuring him in the spine.

After the incident, the family took the wounded man to the provincial hospital and the suspects got on a motorbike and escaped.



The victim’s family filed a complaint to the Office of Minor Offenses of the Provincial Police, which immediately investigated and found out that the suspect and his accomplices had escaped to Chhlong District, Kratie Province. Stung Treng and Kratie Provincial Authorities. worked together to secure the arrest of the 4 suspects who were sent to Stung Treng Provincial Police.



Currently, the four suspects, along with a samurai sword are having their case sent to the court for legal proceedings. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]