Phnom Penh: The MoH issued the daily press release on the afternoon of 30 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 761 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 166 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 760 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak- 1 was an imported case from Malaysia. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 12,850 (sources vary slightly).

Case numbers were: 408 in Phnom Penh, 1 case in Kampong Thom, 1 case in Koh Kong, 3 cases in Prey Veng, 5 cases in Tbong Khmum, 6 cases in Kampong Cham, 13 cases in Kampong Speu, 15 cases in Takeo, 14 cases in Siem Reap, 67 cases in Banteay Meanchey, 83 cases in Sihanoukville, 144 cases in Kandal.

This brings the total number of cases to 13,402, with 5,152 treated and 8,150 active. There have been 93 deaths reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting

However, Cambodia’s vaccination drive is showing some positive results.