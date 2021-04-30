Svay Rieng province: Police announced on the afternoon of April 30, 2021, that more than 11 kilograms of drugs were seized by the police at the point between km 169-170 in Ta Bip village, Bavet commune, Bavet city. The suspect(s) escaped into Vietnamese territory and are now being sought by authorities.



Under orders of Major General Koeng Khorn, Provincial Police Commissioner on Prevention of Human Trafficking and Transnational Drug Trafficking on April 27, 2021, at the point between km 169-170 in Tapip Village, Sangkat Bavet, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, the Police Force, Border Guard Post Battalion 611, in collaboration with the Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau, Bavet City Police Inspectorate, and with the direct coordination of Mr. Kham Sophary, Prosecutor, Mr. Sorn Mony, Deputy Prosecutor Svay Rieng Province conducted a search and crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking.

As a result, the police confiscated the following evidence:

1. Methamphetamine weighing 8,500.08 kg

2. Ecstasy (tablets) weighing 1,256.03 kg. .

3. Amphetamines and heroin weighing 1,036.08.

4. Ketamine type drug weighing 958.36 grams.

5. 10 bottles of white liquid

6.Backpacks with a total of 11,736.85 kg inside



The suspect fled into Vietnam- specialized forces are cooperating to identify those involved to be arrested and prosecuted. AREY

*Not clear, but usually these cases involve smuggling drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]