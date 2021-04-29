We (Tottenham Hotspur FC) shall wear special edition match shirts supporting ISF Cambodia (ISF) during our home match against Sheffield United on Sunday (2 May, kick-off 7.15pm UK).

As part of AIA’s long-term partnership with us promoting health and wellness across the Asia-Pacific region, the Club will replace AIA’s logo on the front of the team’s shirts for the match and will include the charity on the pitchside advertising to raise awareness.

Match-worn shirts will then be signed by the players and auctioned off to raise funds for the ISF and the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, the Club’s own charitable arm that is dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for people across its local community.

ISF uses education to transform the lives of thousands of underprivileged children in Cambodia, a country where nearly 49 per cent of children live in multidimensional poverty. The charity’s educational initiatives touch the lives of hundreds of students a year who have dropped out of formal education or have not had the opportunity to attend a school. These students are given an accelerated learning curriculum, as well as invaluable support in healthcare, nutrition and career development.

Sport also plays a key role in the impact that ISF has in some of Cambodia’s poorest areas. Its award-winning football programme sees thousands of children of all abilities participate, and ISF is the first organisation of its type in the country to provide opportunities for players with disabilities and HIV.

AIA Cambodia has worked with ISF for a number of years and our Global Football Development coaches have spent time in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, working with participants and volunteer coaches to support ISF’s grassroots football initiative.

Earlier this week, our coaches led a virtual mentoring session for the project’s volunteers and some of the participants will be virtual mascots for Sunday’s match.

Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director at Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We have seen the positive impact of the Indochina Starfish Foundation in Phnom Penh first-hand and are pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile cause to help raise its profile and valuable funds, alongside our partners at AIA.

“The ISF is one of a number of good causes we have supported alongside AIA as we continue to work together to promote health and wellness across the Asia-Pacific region, where we have a significant fanbase.”

Vicheka Chourp, ISF’s Country Manager, added: “We are thankful to receive this invaluable support through ISF’s partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and AIA.

“Having the ISF logo on the jerseys during a Premier League match is a great honour for our organisation, our children and all people in Cambodia. This is not only a great recognition of our work; it is even more a motivation for us to continue supporting thousands of underprivileged children in Cambodia – making a difference, one child at time.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone at Tottenham Hotspur and AIA for making this possible. We will be watching the match from Cambodia, cheering the team on!”

Stuart A. Spencer, Group Chief Marketing Officer of AIA, said: “Education has the power to transform the lives of young people, and so AIA is proud to have partnered with ISF since 2017 in line with our purpose of helping millions of people across Asia live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

“ISF helps to bring education to those who would otherwise not have the opportunity and they use football to encourage friendship and fun amongst underprivileged children in Cambodia.

“We are delighted to be able to offer ISF the global exposure that comes through our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and we hope a broader audience will be able to recognise and support ISF in the future.”

Ms. Pauline Teoh, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Cambodia, added: “We are honoured to be part of this initiative and continue our longstanding partnership with both Tottenham Hotspur and ISF, more so when it involves supporting underprivileged Cambodian children.

“Funds raised will not only be channelled towards these children, but also contribute indirectly towards creating more awareness among Cambodians that there’s so much more we can do as a society to improve the welfare of the country’s underprivileged young.”

We have four Global Football Development coaches based in Asia to support AIA’s purpose, providing football opportunities to over 65,000 players and coaches since 2017. AIA also uses the Club’s first-team players and backroom staff in exclusive content to encourage its customers, agents and staff to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

This is the third time that the Club has worn special edition shirts in support of AIA’s international charity partnerships, having supported the AIA China Youth Football Development Programme in 2015 and AIA Thailand’s ‘Sharing a Life’ in 2016. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR