Preah Sihanouk: Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, announced the suspension of the sale of all kinds of alcohol for another 14 days from April 29 to May 12, 2021 in Preah Sihanouk Province.

The Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province made the following recommendations:

* Continue to suspend the sale of all kinds of alcohol in Preah Sihanouk Province from April 29 to May 12, 2021.

* All public markets, private markets and marts, as well as alcohol distribution depots in Sihanoukville must continue to suspend the sale and distribution of all types of alcohol.

* All restaurants, canteens, food stalls, cafes, beverage outlets, food and beverage businesses and vendors of all kinds of alcohol distributors must continue to suspend all alcohol services to guests.

In case the people, market managers, company managers or distributors, shop owners, stallholders as well as business owners involved in the sale of alcohol as described above do not follow these instructions, they shall receive administrative and legal measures without exception. AREY