Phnom Penh: Many people in a strictly locked down red zone come out of the houses to call for immediate help by writing “My village is out of rice” at around 7 pm on April 29, 2021. .

The people coming out to ask for food assistance were in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The district governor as well as the village chief and commune chief went down to mediate immediately, asking for all those who came out to protest to disperse and return home so that the village chief can go down and list the names for the distribution of food aid gifts.

At 8 pm on the same day, the people who came out to protest above went back to their homes. Local authorities have been bringing in the precious gifts of Samdech Techo Hun Sen to distribute to workers and people living in rented rooms overnight in the red zone in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, regardless of risk for people are facing food shortages. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]