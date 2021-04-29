Engineering company MAN Energy Solutions and Chinese state-owned energy company China National Machinery Corporation (CHMC) have commissioned a 200MW power generation plant in Cambodia.

The two energy companies have handed over the Phnom Penh power plant to Cambodian utility Electricité du Cambodge.

The power plant comprises eleven MAN 18V51/60DF engines to generate enough electricity to power 70,000 households.

CHMC was responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the power plant, while MAN Energy Solutions took care of the supply and commissioning of the eleven engines and related plant auxiliaries.

Wayne Jones OBE, chief sales officer at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The new power plant will make a significant contribution to securing the power supply in Cambodia − regardless of weather or climatic conditions.”

The development and commissioning of the project follows Cambodia suffering heavy energy shortages in the dry seasons due to failure by the country’s hydropower plants to operate at full capacity. This pushed the Cambodian government to launch an emergency programme in 2019 aimed at stabilising energy supply through flexible generation capacity.

The eleven engines were delivered and commissioned in less than 20 months as Cambodia rallied to meet growing energy demand and generation plummeted. Despite the operational challenges caused by the pandemic, the project was successfully delivered.

Martin Höhler, head of power, Asia Pacific Region at MAN Energy Solutions, adds: “For three months in the spring of 2020, our supervisors were only able to monitor the assembly of the plant remotely.

“However, thanks to digital tools, a special effort by all sides and our excellent cooperation with CHMC, we were able to make up this time and maintain the ambitious schedule.”

The power plant will initially run on heavy fuel oil, however, can also be powered by lower-emission natural gas in the future.

“The plant is located directly on the banks of the Mekong River in the Lvea Aem district in Kandal Province, with the potential to add an LNG terminal at a later date. Our engines are designed for natural gas and can switch seamlessly from one fuel type to another during operation,” Höhler explained.

MAN PrimeServ has been awarded a five-year service contract for the maintenance of the project. MAN Energy will also supply OEM spare parts, special services and digital solutions for the power plant. POWER ENGINEERING INTL