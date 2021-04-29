Phnom Penh: The CDC issued the daily press release on the afternoon of 29 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 880new cases of COVID-19. *EDIT: 288 cases were treated and the patients discharged not yet released.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 12,090 (sources vary slightly).

Case numbers were

Phnom Penh: 518 Sihanoukville: 187, Kandal Province: 73, Kampong Cham province: 39, Banteay Meanchey province: 36, Kong Speu province: 9, Takeo province: 5, Kampong Thom province: 4, Kampong Chhnang province: 3, Prey Veng province: 2, Pursat province: 1 Khoh Kong province: 1, Siem Reap province: 1, Tbong Khmum Province: 1

A total of 12,641 cases have been reported. There have been 91 confirmed deaths related to the local outbreak since February. Updates to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting