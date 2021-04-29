Phnom Penh: After two weeks of closures in Phnom Penh and Takhmao, Kandal province, in order to prevent the spread of Kovid 19, the government has decided to extend the ban for another week as the outbreak has not been contained.

Mr. Kim Santepheap, a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, on the morning, April 28, confirmed that the blockade will continue for another week, and can be completed as planned or resumed depending on citizen participation and the declining numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Mr. Kim Santepheap explained the reasons for the lockdown for another week for Phnom Penh and Takhmao, claiming that the measures implemented over the past two weeks have cut off clusters from one area to another.

Mr. Kim Sannipheap emphasized: “When your people are in the house….(the) infected only at the same family level, there is no spread to clusters in other areas.”

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to close Phnom Penh and Takhmao City, Kandal Province for one more week to prevent the spread of Kovid 19 until the 5th May 2021, after the two-week lockdown was announced on April 15.

However, in order to continue to block this, the Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to identify three areas: red, orange/amber and yellow areas. KPT